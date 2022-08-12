Franklin, Feds Join to ‘Clean Up’ Carbody Beach–Gate Coming?

Over the last few weeks, we've covered the growing issues with garbage, illegal drinking, and even gun use at the popular Carbody Beach. Now, Franklin County is teaming up with the Feds to deal with the issue.

Newer gate to be installed, Federal agents add patrols

Now, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Federal agencies to increase enforcement of the rules.

According to KEPR-TV, in addition to Deputies patrolling the areas, some Federal agents will also monitor the popular park. Carbody Beach is located along the Columbia River on the Franklin County side, north of PNNL on the Benton County side.

Carbody garbage (FCSO)

It's not just been garbage, but the FCSO says underage and illegal drinking and even firearm target shooting has been a growing safety issue.

New signage will be put up

A lot more signage about the rules, including the 10 PM park 'curfew' around the area, but the FCSO says there will be more enforcement bite. They will be patrolling and citing people, as will the Federal agents.

Also, a new entry gate that will be more restrictive for vehicles will be installed, but we don't know if it will be locked after 10 PM when officials say the park is supposed to be closed.

According to KEPR-TV, if you are cited for breaking the rules there by a Fed, you will have to travel to Spokane to answer to the citations--probably a road trip nobody wants to take.

A couple of weeks ago, a group of volunteers and some from the FCSO spent a day cleaning the beach, only to see it covered in trash, bottles, and garbage a few days later.