Clean Carbody Beach Gets Messed Up Again, Sheriff Not Amused

A couple of days ago, over the weekend volunteers clean up the popular Carbody Beach, which had become covered in trash. Now, the garbage is back.

Less than two days after cleanup, garbage is back

Sheriff Jim Raymond praised the volunteers who spent a number of hours at the popular beach and cleaned it up around July 29th.

The beach had become an eyesore.

However, now the garbage is back. Less than 3 days later, Tuesday, another view of the beach shows another accumulation of trash.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office issued this statement:

"Here is a little update for the Carbody Beach area. We had some volunteers clean up the vast majority of the trash here on Friday, and this is what it looks like 3 days later. This is absolutely unacceptable! We are doing our best to patrol this area, and if you are caught littering you will be cited!"

Carbody is located on the Pasco side, just north of PNNL on the Benton County side of the river.