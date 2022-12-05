Juvenile Arrested for Making Threats Against Brewster Middle School

Police in Okanogan County have arrested a juvenile for making threats against a school.

On Friday, an employee at the Brewster School District contacted law enforcement about a student who allegedly said they were planning to "shoot up Brewster Middle School."

The Brewster Police Department reports the student distributed a picture of a gun in a group message on social media with a warning to several other students not to show up for school on Monday.

The message also reportedly indicated the student intended to bring the firearm to school.

Investigators were able to identify and locate the student and take them into custody.

Police say the student was also found in possession of a pellet gun that looked like a firearm.

In a post on social media, Brewster Police Chief Marco Ruiz thanked the school district for taking the threat seriously and for reporting it.