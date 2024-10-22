The Takeaway:

Deer and elk crossings of roadways increases during the autumn season (October - early December).

Don't swerve if wildlife steps out in front of you - slow down and stay in your lane.

Washington and Oregon DOTs have maps to show you the highest risk of collision across the state.

When you're out on the roads this fall, pay extra attention to the road ahead - or else you might get an unwanted close encounter with wildlife.

October and November are the peak breeding season for deer and elk in the Pacific Northwest, which are plentiful across Washington State and Oregon. It's also the peak season for wildlife collisions - over half of all deer and vehicle collisions occur in those two months alone.

As these wildlife are on the move, they will often cross roadways and highways at any time of day or night. They can be particularly active when visibility is low, making it harder to know when they might be approaching the roadway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation claims that "a minimum of 5,000 collisions with deer and 200 collisions with elk occur each year." Oregon State Department of Fish and Wildlife notes that it collects about 6,000 deer carcasses per year.

Here's what you need to know to stay safe.

How to drive safely around deer and elk

These tips are compiled from the Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Oregon State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Stay alert. Don't drive when drowsy or distracted. Watch for wildlife crossing signs, and scan the sides of the road for possible wildlife nearby.

Don't drive when drowsy or distracted. Watch for wildlife crossing signs, and scan the sides of the road for possible wildlife nearby. Slow down. If visibility is low due to the time of day, weather, or dense vegetation, it's safer to drive slower so you have more time to react. Dim the dashboard at night - it will increase your road visibility.

If visibility is low due to the time of day, weather, or dense vegetation, it's safer to drive slower so you have more time to react. Dim the dashboard at night - it will increase your road visibility. Take queues from other drivers. If a driver ahead of you has braked, there might be a reason. Don't switch lanes to pass without making sure it's safe.

If a driver ahead of you has braked, there might be a reason. Don't switch lanes to pass without making sure it's safe. Assess the situation. If you see a deer or elk, it is more than likely not alone. Look where the animal came from to watch for more approaching, and proceed slowly once the animal has crossed the road in case of stragglers. Most wildlife are not terribly "traffic aware" and some may be confused by headlights.

If you see a deer or elk, it is more than likely not alone. Look where the animal came from to watch for more approaching, and proceed slowly once the animal has crossed the road in case of stragglers. Most wildlife are not terribly "traffic aware" and some may be confused by headlights. Don't swerve. Swerving usually ends up in more dangerous crashes than if you slow down and stay in your lane - even if you're on track to hit the animal.

Swerving usually ends up in more dangerous crashes than if you slow down and stay in your lane - even if you're on track to hit the animal. Be patient. Not only may other animals be coming, but there's no telling how long it will take them to cross. Animals may slip and fall on a roadway in front of you, so make sure they are completely across the road before proceeding.

Areas in Washington State with elevated wildlife collision risk

The Washington State Department of Transportation has provided these graphics to show where wildlife collisions are most frequent.

Maps of Eastern and Western Washington wildlife collision areas Washington State Department of Transportation loading...

WSDOT also notes the following at-risk areas:

Eastern Washington

State highways in the Spokane area, particularly north of Spokane, where the highways intersect with white-tailed deer wintering grounds.

Southeastern Washington, where state route 124 and U.S. 12 follow the Touchet River Valley, an area with an abundance of white-tailed deer.

State highways in the Methow and Okanogan River Valleys – host one of the state’s most prolific mule deer herds, consistently have high numbers of animals killed in collisions each year.

Wenatchee vicinity – abundant mule deer population results in high deer collision rates on the busy highways both north and west of the city.

U.S. 97 – there are high deer/vehicle collision areas just north of Goldendale.

I-90 Easton/Cle Elum vicinity & Ryegrass vicinity west of Vantage – highest number of elk/vehicle collisions on the east side.

Western Washington

Widely distributed throughout state with high rates on Whidbey Island, along State Route 20 and State Route 525.

High numbers where highways intersect the Cascade Mountains such as the Packwood-Randle vicinity, east of Sedro Woolley and on Interstate 90 near North Bend.

Highways close to Willapa Bay – high localized rates involving elk.

Areas in Oregon with elevated wildlife collision risk

The Oregon State Department of Transportation provides the following map of high wildlife collision reports:

Wildlife Collision Hotspots in Oregon Oregon State Department of Transportation loading...

Hot spots include:

Near Pendleton, particularly to the west and south-east toward La Grande

West of John Day, along the 26

All areas surrounding Bend, and on the 97 toward Klamath

Roseburg to Grants Pass, and Grants Pass to Medford

North of Roseburg toward Eugene, particularly near Sutherland

Oregon Wildlife Foundation offers a special "Watch for Wildlife" license plate that supports driving awareness and funds passage and connectivity projects in the state.

