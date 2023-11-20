Christmas For Children Toy Drive: Help Gift Tri-Cities Cheer
We're back once again to shoo away the Christmas blues with the Christmas For Children Toy Drive, presented by Ranch and Home and the Tire Factory!
Toy Drive Drop Off Locations
Help us share the spirit of the season across Tri-Cities, and drop off a new, un-opened gift at one of these locations between November 20 and December 15:
- Ranch & Home in Kennewick
- The Fixture Gallery on N. Kellogg Street in Kennewick
- Nothing Bundt Cakes on Gage Blvd in Richland
- R-D-O Equipment in Pasco and Kennewick
- Wilco Farm Store on Chapel Hill Blvd. in Pasco
- Townsquare Media in Pasco
100% of Donations Go To Tri-Cities Families
100% of all donations go to local families & children in Tri-Cities, and will be distributed by Lutheran Community Services Northwest. Our goal is to fill the Tire Factory truck, and with your help we can make it happen!
Giving makes us all feel good. Merry Christmas from Ranch and Home and the Tire Factory.
