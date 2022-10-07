UW Medicine: Get a Flu Shot and a Coronavirus Booster For Fall

(Seattle, WA) -- UW Medicine is warning that as daily temperatures start to drop, now is a key time to protect against COVID-19 and the flu virus.

“What we're likely to be seeing is both things, influenza and COVID-19, at the same time,” says UW Infectious Disease Expert Dr. John Lynch said, noting their similar symptoms. “Things like masking to prevent COVID – it can be really positive thing for all of us. We can prevent things like influenza and many other respiratory viruses.”

Lynch encourages everyone to be current on their COVID-19 vaccine booster and to receive this season's flu shot. It’s safe to get both at the same time, he said.

“We all have busy lives, so if you have a flu shot in front of you and a COVID shot, get both now so you can get it dealt with."