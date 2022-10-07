Dry Conditions Continue To Spread Across the PNW

Soil conditions continue to worsen across the region.

According to the latest USDA numbers, all of Washington is under some kind of drought designation, with 38% of the state under the D1, or Moderate Drought Designation. The remaining portion of the Evergreen state is considered abnormally dry for this time of year.

Meanwhile in Oregon, nearly the entire state is under some kind of designation, with 1.4% under a D4, or Exceptional Drought, the most severe category. Just over 30% of the state is under an Extreme Drought, with nearly 53% under a D2 or Severe Drought.

Idaho showed a slight week-over-week change, with just over 20% of the Gem state under a Severe Drought.

