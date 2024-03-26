Well, this does put more of a damper on the incredible season that the Washington State Cougars Men's Basketball team had this year. Last Saturday watch my Cougs fall a little short against Iowa State.

I did celebrate with a few Cougar cold brews while watching the rest of the games With all the universities firing their coaches after they lost their last game of the year or getting bumped out of the NCAA Tournament.

This might have all the coaches were wondering what is in their near future. If I Win, I'm in. But, If I Lose, I'm out. I thought that Washington State wouldn't have to worry about that.

Washington State v Iowa State Getty Images loading...

Oh, how wrong I am. News came out of Stanford that the tree has hired away our head coach Kyle Smith to head the Cardinal men's basketball team. Kyle Smith said this was his dream job and that Stanford has the resources and reputation to attract the ideal student-athlete that want what Stanford can offer.

We have seen the Cougs become a very successful team under Kyle Smith. The Cougs have make it back to the NCAA Tournament, and ranked in the AP Poll with the most successful season with 25 wins since Tony Bennett in 2008.

And just like, Tony Bennette, Kelvin Sampson and George Ravelling, who turned their successes on the Palouse into bigger jobs.

Drake v Washington State Getty Images loading...

Kyle Smith has got his hand full by taking Stanford into a new conference, better competition, and cross country travel. Plus other elements of today's major college sport like NIL and the Transfer Portal.

Just like WSU's Athletics Director Pat Chun, stated in the WSU Social Media outlets. We all wish, Kyle Smith and his family all the best on their new journey with Stanford and that a nationwide search for a new head coach that is stepping into a program with a strong foundation to build a upon.

This is just another obstacle for the Washington State Cougars to handled. The Cougs will just keep moving forward with Ten of the 12 Pac-12 schools departing the conference. Thus leaving Washington State and Oregon State alone. The Cougars will play basketball next season as affiliate members in the West Coast Conference as the two remaining schools try to rebuild a new version of the Pac-12.