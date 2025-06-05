Washington State Shines In Income Rankings At 5th Place
I saw a report the other day that says that people in Washington State have some of the highest income compared to other states.
Financial website Wallet Hub has ranked all the states from best to worst and Washington State ranks very high.
Washington State comes in 5th place when ranked across all the other states.
Where else is Washington State rank well
Not only do we come in 5th over all, but we rank pretty favorable in other similar categories as well.
Washington State is ranked 7th for average annual income of bottom 20%.
Washington State is ranked 8th in average annual income of top 5%.
Washington State is ranked 11th in median annual income.
Which state ranks highest for income?
First place goes to Virginia, believe it or not. Followed by New Jersey, New York, and finally Connecticut before getting to 5th place Washington State.
Oddly enough, though Virginia is 1st place, West Virginia is last place.
First and last place with states right next to each other. Interesting.
It's interesting to me that Washington as an entire state would be listed as 5th place. I'll take it but Washington is so huge with a lot of farmland on the eastern side but if the average leans more with all the rich people in Seattle, it can certainly skew directions that way.
