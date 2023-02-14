Love is in the air and it's time to get creative for Valentine's Day. Whether you're in a long-term relationship or just starting to date someone special, this holiday is an opportunity to show your affection and appreciation.

Of course, where you are in your relationship will play a large role in what you give to your ‘sweetheart’. Perhaps a large carat diamond ring is more appropriate for your spouse of 30 years, while the budget bouquet of roses may be alright for a first date. Here’s what’s most popular in WA, OR, and CA this year:

The Top 6 Most Popular Valentine’s Day Gifts in Washington, Oregon, and California

First of all, this is not an exhaustive list. There are many ways to celebrate and everyone should feel free to get creative with gifts. However, the following are tried and true and have been identified as the 6 most popular this year.

A Romantic Dinner Out

Canva Canva loading...

This is always a popular choice. If you don’t think so, just try to make a dinner reservation at one of the top restaurants in town. Choose a restaurant that fits your mood and your culinary tastes. There has always been something about food and beverages bringing people together. A little candlelight, atmosphere, and satisfied taste buds might be just the thing for the perfect evening out.

A Bouquet of Flowers – Especially Red Roses

Canva Canva loading...

You can never go wrong with a fresh bouquet of flowers to enhance the mood and surroundings. They’re beautiful and fragrant, and they embody the color and sentiment of love. Don’t skimp here though – if you grab a bunch of flowers at the convenience store along with the greeting card you found left behind among the picked-over selection, it’s just going to say – ‘Hey, I’m thinking of you now, but I wasn’t earlier’.

A Cuddly Stuffed Animal or Teddy Bear

Canva Canva loading...

I don’t care how old one gets, a cozy, well-crafted Teddy takes us back to our childhoods. When paired with another gift or by itself, these stuffed bundles of love generate smiles and warm feelings.

A Gift of Jewelry

Canva Canva loading...

Does your sweetheart love jewelry? Probably so. Know their preferred color and style to select the perfect gift and perfect fit. Do they wear white gold? Something dangly or understated? It doesn’t have to be exceedingly expensive either. But, let’s be honest, that doesn’t hurt.

Sexy Lingerie

Canva Canva loading...

According to our research and input from readers, this is still a favorite choice, among both recipients and givers. The more you know about what your Valentine feels comfortable in, the better they’ll love your thoughtfulness, and feel flattered you’re imagining them in something lovely.

Chocolates

Canva Canva loading...

We don’t mean a box of stale drugstore candy that’s conveniently located near the checkout for goofy people who forgot until the last minute that it is Valentine’s Day. We’re talking about fine chocolates, ideally from a chocolatier, which would be nicely paired with a fine bottle of wine. Dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and everything in between – know what your sweetheart prefers. And, keep your hands off.

Valentine’s Day on a Budget

A thoughtful and personal gift doesn't have to cost a lot of money. Perhaps just cook a romantic meal together at home. Go on a budget-friendly date. The key is to spend quality time together and create memories.

Valentine's Day is a time to show your love and appreciation, but it doesn't have to cost a lot of money. By being creative and thoughtful, you can have a memorable and enjoyable holiday without breaking the bank. So go ahead, spread the love, and have a happy Valentine's Day.