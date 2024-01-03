This Town Named Fastest Growing ‘Boomtown’ in WA

First of all... Boomtown?

Well, that's just the word they give cities and towns with an explosion in growth. An influx of people move to a town, new businesses pop up, new businesses means more employees which means more people move in, it's a circle of life or something.

Towns that previous had issues selling houses now have waiting lists for people looking for homes. Towns that now have schools looking frantically for teachers because new families have more children attending.

A Boomtown is usually a good thing for a lot of reasons.

While there are some places where it seems like everyone is moving out of like Portland, Oregon, to live basically anywhere else, there are some towns where people are doing the opposite. Is the grass greener? Well, perhaps.

GOBankingRates.com listed the biggest boomtown in each state and named Redmond, Washington, as the city in WA as the biggest boomtown. The hometown of both Microsoft and Nintendo, could it be they've grown so much they added so many more employees? I'm not sure.

They break down per one year, 5 years and 8 years.

Population changed 6.19% in one year, then 21.76% in 5 years, then 30.02% in 8 years.

When it comes to a change in occupied housing units, they went from 6.24% in one year to 21.93% in 5 years to 22.65% in 8 years.

