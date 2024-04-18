The Stonehenge in WA is Always Worth a Quick Stop
It's not too often we get a lot of roadside attractions. I remember going on family vacations all in my dad's station wagon or minivan driving all day to get to our destination but, every so often, stopping by some Mystery Spot in California where gravity seems to work in an odd way. Y'know, stuff like that.
We have a fun stop right here in Washington just south of Goldendale where we have a replica of Stonehenge.
It didn't just happen for no reason. It's a World War 1 monument in honor of those who fought from WA. Why Stonehenge and not something like Easter Island heads or something else? I'm not sure, either, but I'll take it.
We'd stop here sometimes just 'cuz. I'd say just for fun, but it's not really meant to be fun. Just a thing to see up-close. You can definitely see it off the side of the road on your way through to Maryhill or traveling over the bridge to Biggs, OR.
No thrills, no gift-shop, no upsell. Just a free landmark that anyone can stop by and check out up close. Perfect photo opportunities and a great view of Oregon beyond the Columbia River.
In fact, facing away from Stonehenge at this monument is a pretty neat shot, too, with Mt. Hood in the background.
If you have a moment, I think it's worth stopping by. Don't need to make a day out of it or anything. Nice to see something for free that you can visit where they don't have a gift shop to try and sell you on something. Just stop the car, get out, check it out, hop back in, and be on your way.
And on the side of Stonehenge they have a small area with larger rocks. If you stand behind one of them and looks like you're hanging off a cliff. Always a fun photo like this one I took of one of my kids.
