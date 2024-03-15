Birria is a cure-all, flavorful stew of simmered meat and flavors consisting of a variety of herbs, spices, chilis and garlic, though not spicy. To put simply, it's basically the best thing ever.

Many places have birria tacos on the menu where, like a french dip sandwich is a sliced roast beef sandwich you dip in au jus, birria tacos are like fried tacos you dip in birria.

This pizza birria from Don Cheo's on 48th and Tieton is exactly that. A large, fried tortilla with meat, cheese and more, cut into 8 slices. This also includes two containers of that amazing birria that Don Cheo's does so you take your slice, dunk it, eat it immediately and your worries will be whisked away.

It's an experience you need to try immediately.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

This is from Don Cheo's. I tried it at their new, take-out location on 48th and Tieton right next to the gas station (literally in the same parking lot around the side) and came as a direct suggestion from someone sitting nearby. I was going to try something here but they both suggested if I was going to try anything, it'd be the pizza birria.

I didn't catch their names, but thank you, whomever you may be.

They have more amazing things on the menu including breakfast items served until 2pm and so many more things. Definitely worth stopping by to see what they have.

My problem is since this was the first thing I tried, I'll find it hard to order anything else as it's the only thing I want now.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

New Yummy Yakima Area Restaurants to Try in 2024 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

THE TOP BEST FRIES IN YAKIMA: Take Your Pick of the Yummiest If it's fries you want, here are places we think have the most delicious in Yakima. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby