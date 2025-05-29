Sea-Tac Restaurant Named One of the Best Airport Dining Spots in the U.S.

Love Food listed some of the best airport restaurants. Not one from each state like they sometimes do, but just a top several restaurants and my favorite place at Sea-Tac was named one of the best.

I wasn't so surprised as I do travel pretty regularly so I see the inside of a lot of airports. Many airports have the usual-type spots with the usual-type food, but there are some in the Seattle-Tacoma airport that stand out.

And one is my go-to spot every time I travel.

The best restaurant at Sea-Tac Airport

Although there are some pretty nice places to grab something to eat at Sea-Tac, the best goes to Salty's at the SEA.

Get it? The pun? It's a seafood restaurant so it's called Salty's at the SEA but SEA is also the three letter code for Sea-Tac International Airport. I love it.

And I love the food, too!

Not just myself but the food website Love Food mentioned it and I'm like 'Yeah, it's true, it is the best restaurant at Sea-Tac. I agree!'

They have a crab mac & cheese that's fantastic. Their coconut prawns are amazing and they have, in my opinion, the best clam chowder in the entire airport.

Then they have the bread and butter on the appetizer menu. This is very special to our family.

Quick and easy, it's toasted sourdough bread with this herb butter. One of my kids is super picky, but they love this sourdough bread. They love it so much to the point where if I'm traveling back to Yakima by way of Seattle and I have time I'm always instructed to stop by and get an order to go so I can bring it back to Yakima, it's that good.

