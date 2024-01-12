Avoid Frozen Pipes This WA-ORE Winter With These 5 Simple Tips

Use These 5 Tips To Make Sure Your Pipes Don't Freeze In Washington and Oregon

I've had a few times in my life when I've encountered frozen pipes in my home. I was living in Yakima years ago and the pipes underneath our manufactured house froze.



canva canva loading...

Protect Your Home: 5 Essential Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes

I had to call the plumber who brought out a heater and we were back up in no time. I also worked in Havre Montana where it can be -60 degrees below zero in the winter and I noticed underneath our house that the pipes were wrapped with heating tape.

Get our free mobile app

As we get a bitter cold front in the Tri-Cities, I thought I'd break down a few tips to help you navigate the cold weather in Washington and Oregon.

1. Insulate Your Pipes: The first tip to avoid frozen pipes in winter is to make sure your pipes are properly insulated. This can be done by wrapping pipes with insulation or foam sleeves. It's essential to pay attention to pipes in unheated areas like basements and attics or pipes under sinks or crawl spaces. This insulation will help keep the water warm and prevent it from freezing.

2. Keep the Heat On: It's important to keep the heat on in your home, even if you're not there. Make sure your thermostat is set to at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit, especially if you're going to be away for an extended time. By maintaining a consistent temperature, you'll reduce the chances of your pipes freezing and bursting.

canva canva loading...

3. Let the Faucet Drip: Another useful tip is to let the faucet drip a little. This will help relieve pressure in your pipes, potentially preventing them from bursting. A small constant flow of water can be enough to keep the pipes from freezing. Just make sure to keep an eye on the drain and don't let it overflow.

4. Open Cabinet Doors: Pipes under sinks are particularly susceptible to freezing because they're often in unheated areas. Open the cabinet doors in your kitchen and bathroom to allow warm air to circulate. This will help prevent the pipes from getting too cold and freezing.

5. Use Heating Tape: For areas where insulation and heat sources aren't sufficient, you can use heating tape to keep your pipes warm. Just wrap the tape around the pipes and plug it in. The tape will warm up and keep the pipes from freezing.

Thanks to our friends at Campbell and Company for some of these little nuggets. You can read more tips on how to prevent frozen pipes here.

9 Best Places To Get a Mouth-Watering Steak in Tri-Cities WA Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals