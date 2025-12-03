In sports you always year about teams buying players. This guy was sold to this other team for so many millions of dollars. There's always talks of free agents and where they're going to end up next or other key players on other teams you'd love to see representing your team.

Sportsbook site Hard Rock Bet crunched the numbers and found that our Seattle Seahawks rank within the top 10 teams with homegrown talent.

Built, not Bought

Here is the list of teams and where they are ranked for homegrown players.

Baltimore Ravens Buffalo Bills Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Rams Cincinnati Bengals Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Philadelphia Eagles Denver Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks fall in 8th place for most homegrown talent with 64% of the players being considered homegrown.

That's compared to first place Balitmore Ravens with a staggering 77% of players.

That's also versus Washington Commanders at 39.3%

Along the way, Seattle Seahawks players have come and gone but there's still a core of players that are homegrown that have been fun to see the players who are still there year after year.

Some players to keep an eye out for are Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Both of them are running backs for the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted. Also watch for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As most Seahawks fans will tell you, he's as good as anyone as he's one of the best in the entire NFL.

