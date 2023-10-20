Paid Airport Parking Returns in November With Increased Fees

Well, it was free while it lasted, but couldn't stay free for ever.

In the past Yakima's airport would provide parking for a fee. you could park for a few hours as needed or overnight parking if you're flying out on a round trip somewhere fun and exciting. That's often what I would do as it was nice to get off the plane and jump right into your own car to head home.

I remember a time when they even had an attendant in the booth to take your parking payment but those jobs were replaced by computers. (cue South Park meme)

Since I started traveling more often a few years ago they had access to a website where you just say where you're parked and pay through the app, which was convenient. Then they has a kiosk option where you pay for how many days you're gone and leave the ticket on your dash.

There are also times when people would just park and return to find daily tickets on their dashboard and pay for it that way. Either way, $10 a day is a lot more of a deal than dealing with driving to Seattle and doing their $40 a day + Seattle TSA and all that. No thanks. I'll fly out of Yakima, thanks.

They were updating their parking lot tech and, during that time, Yakima's airport was offering free parking which was a deal. I got to take advantage of it once during that time. It was nice to have one less thing to worry about.

All good things must come to an end. Starting November 1st, they're bringing back paid parking. If you park at Yakima's airport, you'll also notice an increase of fees.

Parking is now $15 a day. It used to be $10 a day.

Read more and see all prices including hourly on the airport's website.

It's still a deal compared to flying out of Seattle, but it's something to keep in mind.

Of course you can still be dropped off or even take a taxi or uber to the airport. At $15 a day, it may be cheaper in the long run, but I do love the convenience of having my own car there and ready for me when I return. It's welcoming.

The new kiosk goes by your license plate, not parking lot number, and uses contactless payments so your card, smart watch, smartphone will work for payment. It's pretty handy and how many are doing these payment methods now. No cash will be accepted.

Don't forget the added flight which includes early morning flight out and late night flight to Yakima start up again November 17th and with newer upgrades like tagging your own checked bags and new snack options, FLY YKM is getting some great upgrades to make your flights even more enjoyable.

