Open Letter to Porter’s BBQ in Tri-Cities: Open a Location in Yakima!

I was in Tri-Cities over the weekend and as we were looking for a place to eat, I drove past this place called Porter's Real Barbecue. It was a place that, admittedly, I hadn't heard of and won the popular vote from a car of two (myself and one of my kids) so let's check it out.

I love to shop locally and that includes when I'm visiting places out of town. Our rule of thumb is we never eat any place we already have in Yakima.

The place was very clean, we were immediately greeted by the friendly staff and asked if we had been there before, where we haven't. They mentioned how it works is you basically pay by the pound with all the sides being extra. They don't really do combo meals.

I know of similar places do, but I'm also reminded of one of my favorite burger places in Blackfoot, Idaho (I used to work there for 5 years) that the burger joint also didn't do combos. You had to purchase the burger, the fries, and the drink separately.

I mean, with so many menu options, there's plenty of reason to return.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

Fun to see they have items like banana pudding; a southern favorite. They also have beer on the menu which is a nice option for any barbecue.

I love chicken so I opted for the half-chicken with some of the 3 cheese-stuffed, bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

My kid, the picky eater, got the pulled pork sandwich and the mac and cheese. Always a safe order.

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

Porter's Real Barbecue was also listed as one of the Food Networks Top Places to Eat.

If you find yourself in one of the four towns of Richland, Pasco, Kennewick, or Spokane, you might consider checking it out. I enjoyed it.

