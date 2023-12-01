Do This and Get a $500 Fine when Driving Over Snoqualmie Pass

Know before you go.

That's the mantra you should carry with you any time you leave Yakima, especially going over any mountain pass like Snoqualmie, Satus or any other road, really, going anywhere out of town.

Yakima is fortunate to be in a valley sometimes uneffected by elements at times. It can be a clear, sunny day but as soon as you start heading towards Seattle that's when the snow can really dump down and, unless you checked WSDOT before hand, you may be unprepared.

WSDOT is tired of hearing all excuses so they're handing out big fines this weekend in preparation for Friday's snow dump.

$500 Fine Snoqualmie WSDOT

If you're driving a 10,000 truck without traction tires, expect to receive a fine to the tune of $500. That ain't no chump change.

I mean, you should have traction tires handy or at least chains or something if you drive over the passes often enough. Not just for the safety of others but for your own safety as well. And the last thing you want to be is that one guy who gets jackknifed in the middle of the road causing traffic congestion for everyone else when it's all your fault.

WSDOT has some great winter tips and how to prepare your trips including the obvious tips like slow down but some less obvious like don't use cruise control in the interest of safety. As well as items you should always have in your car every time you leave, just in case. Items like water, first aid kit, jumper cables, and more.

