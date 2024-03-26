The #1 City in WA With the Best Tasting Tap Water
Do you ever leave your kitchen to drink tap water from the bathroom because, for some reason, the water in the bathroom just tastes better than the water in the kitchen? Why is that?
Well, that's another mystery for another time.
As a huge fan of tap water I'm happy to say that we have some of the best tasting tap water right here in Washington state. Trying the tap water in other states when I travel, sometimes it just tastes different.
But where it is the best?
Where can you find the best tap water in Washington State?
As it turns out, the American Water Works Association holds a Water Taste Test from all across the United States to find the best water in the US and Canada.
American Water Works Association is AWWA. They should have called themselves the American Quality Water Association so it would be AQWA pronounced like aqua. Oh well; lost opportunity.
What Washington City has the Best Tasting Tap Water
Even though so many of our towns could have won this prestigious spot, the best spot for tap water is Vancouver, Washington.
Yes, even more than Tumwater, WA - a town that prides itself on its cool, crisp, fresh drinking water basically straight from Mt. Rainier. In 2023, Vancouver won 2nd best for this taste test making it the best in Washington state.
AWWA have two categories every year. Their Best of the Best and the People's Choice. In the People's Choice is where Vancouver won 2nd place with Emporia, Kansas, coming in first place.
