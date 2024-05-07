There's something fun and inviting about a buffet. All of the great options or just the idea that you can eat without reserve to make sure you get your fill. It's a great time to try new foods as you're not buying an entire dish of any one items, you can try a little of this and a little of that.

Buffets are also perfect for picky eaters as there's bound to be something for everyone.

If you're looking for a great buffet in the Seattle area, here are a list of ones the fans of those restaurants suggest you check out.

The Grill From Ipanema

Seattle, WA



Niku Feast

Seattle, WA



Palmi Korean BBQ

Seattle, WA (U District)



Trappers Sushi Co.

Tukwila, WA



Mandarin Grill

Redmond, WA



Harvest Buffet

Tacoma, WA



Kum Kang San BBQ

Federal Way, WA



Asian Feast

Renton, WA



With so many options for all-you-can-eat from traditional homestyle cooking like you'd find at an Old Country Buffet or Golden Corral or unlimited sushi or even Brazilian BBQ, there's plenty of options out there.

The Asian buffets are always popular enough and never a lack of options. Some nights may even feature exclusive options like crab legs which seem to be always popular.

In the Seattle are there are also plenty of Korean BBQ places which is fun as it's very interactive. They bring the meat options and you cook them in front of yourself to your own liking.

There are a lot of buffet options in the Seattle/Tacoma area. Next time you're over there for any reason, may be a good idea to look out for one.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman