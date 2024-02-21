This WA Grocery Store Named One of the Best in America

When it comes to grocery stores, many people have their preference. Some love certain ones for location or the service they get or the items they know where they are. Then there are some grocery stores that you never visit due to location from where you are, but when you do go it's like you're on vacation in a new area.

The website Solitaired listed the best and worst grocery stores in the US and not only did Washington make the list, the grocery store is located in Eastern Washington, not even in Seattle or anything like that.

Where is the Best Grocery Store in Washington?

Trader Joes - Spokane, WA

attachment-trader joes spokane loading...

I frequent Spokane; I'm there about once a month. The Trader Joes on North Division is one I visit semi-regularly. Since we don't have a Trader Joe's in Yakima I have to stock up while I'm here with all the fun snacks and items I can only find at a Trader Joe's.

If you've never been to a Trader Joe's, they're meant to feel like a hometown grocery store, no matter the location. They're never too big in side (only about 3 aisles or so) and all with unique items under the Trader Joe's brand. Visiting Trader Joe's reminds me a lot of the old Super Duper we had on 28th and Nob Hill (where Big 5 is now).

They also don't have intercoms to interrupt your shopping experience. Hasn't that happened to you? You've just casually shopping at Safeway, in your own little world, singing along to the hit songs from your youth under your breath and all of a sudden a robot that sounds like it's trying to collect the rent yells "ATTENTION FLORIAL DEPARTMENT... TWO... ZERO... ZERO." It kind of shocks you awake faster than those 'wake-up' strips on the side of the highway.

John Riggs, Townsquare Media John Riggs, Townsquare Media loading...

Nice, friendly, attentive. You'll find that any most any Trader Joe's you visit. That's probably why there are so many on the list of best grocery stores. In fact, Trader Joe's around the US make up 19 of the 20 listed for best grocery store, according to this website.

I'd also give it up for our local Wray's as they've always been great to me, too. But this is their list, not mine. But I do agree that Trader Joe's in Spokane is worthy on being on this list.

