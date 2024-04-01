You Will Believe with Bale Breaker’s New ‘Crop Circles Hazy IPA’ Coming Soon

Our friends at Bale Breaker Brewing Company are always up to something new. Never complacent with their top sellers like their Top Cutter IPA or Field 41, they seem to release new beers all the time, either all in-house or even working with other companies on collaboration projects.

And why wouldn't they? With our Yakima Valley producing something close to 75% of the hops used for all beer in the United States with Bale Breaker nesting itself right in their own hop field. Doesn't get any more fresh than that.

In celebration of the company's 11th anniversary on April 13, they're releasing a new IPA called Crop Circles Hazy IPA.

Crop Circles Hazy IPA

6.5% ABV

Get ready to have your taste buds abducted with this new limited release beer, Crop Circles Hazy IPA. A bright, bold hazy featuring our homegrown Citra®, Mosaic®, and HBC 1019 hops, grown right here on Area 41 - er, we mean, Field 41.

This is a fun one as sometimes their other releases pay tribute to the family lineage or history of the family and location. This one ties into the alien crop circles which is a great move as the Pacific Northwest is no stranger to the unexplained.

Bale Breaker mentions you can expect a release party Saturday, April 13 with a kind of out-of-this-world theme complete with Outsider BBQ, live tattoos from Crave Ink, and more. Crop Circles Hazy IPA will also be on tap at the Ballard taproom. Good news for our Seattle friends.

You'll find 16oz cans on shelves shortly after the live release.

