Washington Pizza Chains Ranked the Worst in America

Pizza is generally a meal everyone can agree on.

Who doesn't like pizza? Sure, we can NEVER agree on toppings. That's why a pizza buffet is a great idea. And, in Tri-Cities, we're luck enough to have a Shakey's, which offers a fantastic lunch buffet. And, at Round Table, you can order a personal pizza and get trips to the salad bar with bread sticks. Both options are pretty affordable.

Now, Washington pizza chains are targeted in a report of "5 Pizza Chains to Avoid."

Naturally, no one wants to be on the list above, so, what about fantastic pizza joints to try in Tri-Cities? Everyone has their personal favorite pizza joint. Where's the best pizza in Tri-Cities? One place we've been wanting to visit is Rocco's Pizza. Never been, but it's on my hit-list.

I'll be honest, my husband and I love pizza so much, we often purchase frozen pizzas at the grocery store. We doctor them up by adding extra toppings, like olives, peppers, and of course, MORE CHEESE. Sometimes, when I have extra time, I'll purchase pizza crusts, sauce, and assemble pies on a baking sheet. Every time I do this, I quickly realize that the end result NEVER tastes as good as pizza from a restaurant, like Hubby's. (It must be the pizza oven) And, it's a lot of work and messy.

Where's your favorite pizza joint in Washington?

