There’s nothing worse for steak lovers than a dry, overcooked steak. Finding a great steak in Spokane might be a challenge but if you ask the locals, there are at least 7 standout restaurants to find the best steak.

MY COMPLICATED RELATIONSHIP WITH STEAK

I don’t eat steak often. I’ve had some miserable experiences eating steak as a child. I don’t like my steak with any fat or gristle; the texture of either one makes me puke. My father didn’t appreciate my delicate palette and he would go off on me when I would take a few bites of steak and discreetly spit it into my napkin. Fast forward to my adult years…one time I was on a date that was fun until he ordered a medium rare steak. He then casually commented that anyone who eats their steak well done was immature and needed to grow up. (I refrained from telling him that I actually love my steak well done.)

The most deliciously seasoned well-done steak I’ve ever tasted in my life was at a Colombian restaurant in Seattle about two decades ago. Sadly, I don’t think I’ll ever have steak that perfect again in my life, but seems that folks in Spokane might beg to differ.

THE FIVE LEVELS OF STEAK (according to the pros at Traeger grill)

RARE (120-130 degrees)

The steak is still alive! Very red in the middle.

MEDIUM RARE (130-135 degrees)

Still red but not as much

MEDIUM (135-145 degrees)

A little bit of pink, not much brown

MEDIUM WELL (145-155 degrees)

Mostly brown, with a tad bit of pink

WELL DONE (165 degrees +)

No red, no pink, and it looks like it’s been cooked all the way through

7 Most Popular Steakhouses in Spokane, WA

