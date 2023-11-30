Great Places to Take the Best Family Picture Locations in Yakima Valley Area
Make your family photos memorable now and in the coming year! Say cheese!
A friend of mine is starting up her photography business and she asked me if she could use my daughter and me as test subjects. I am never one to turn down helping out a photographer if they need some cheesy smiles from me to test their lights and filters.
My father was a photographer when I was a teen. He had his own photography studio in downtown Nashville for a few years (Cosby Studio). He always made me sit on a stool and give fake smiles as he tested out his lighting and three million camera lenses. He would often be late picking me up from middle school because he would get wrapped up in developing photos for his customers.
That's right, he would DEVELOP the film by hand.
In this age of cell phone cameras and such, today's new generations wouldn't know a thing about developing film or dropping off your disposable cameras to Walgreens or Super X Drugs to get them developed and printed out.
Does anybody besides me remember SuperX Drugs?
I thought of a handy list of unique and unconventional places you might want to take your upcoming outdoor family portraits. Some of these you'll have to wait until the spring and summer months before you can use them for their beauty, but others you can head off to right now and take some great family pics.
Inside the Japanese Garden at the Aboretum
By a tree at the Park or near the Playground if you have kids Franklin Park
On a golf cart at Apple Tree Golf Course
Gilbert Cellars in the Lavender Fields
On the Train or by the Train Tracks at Yakima Trolleys
Somewhere inside the Millennium Plaza Space
On the Dock at Lake Easton
(Lake Easton is of course not considered a part of the Yakima Valley, but still a beautiful and unconventional space to take your family portraits!)
Anywhere on the back garden patio at Freehand Cellars Freehand Cellars in Wapato
Report a typo or correction
Submit a Community Event here
Got a news tip? Email us here
NEXT TO READ:
This Pretty Small Town in WA Is The Worst Place to Live in the State
The 1 Question About Oregon That Stumped Everybody on Jeopardy
Recognize This Popular Disney Star-Turned Pop Star from WA State?
42 Famous Alumni from Washington State High Schools
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
[carbongallery id=""341:253668"]
The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll