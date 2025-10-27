This Sexy Actor That Everybody’s Talking About Is from Moses Lake – Yes, Really!

He caught US Weekly's attention last month and then just this past week, he was sitting on the couch fluttering those eyelashes and causing hearts to swoon on the Kelly Clarkson show. His name is Pierson Fode, and yes, he's really from Moses Lake!

Kelly Clarkson couldn't believe that Washington State is churning out such hunks like Pierson, but I've been a resident here for about 20-something years and I can tell you straight up, YES, we've got some hotties in the Evergreen State!

Who Is Pierson Fode?

I need to add his name immediately to my 'celebrities from Washington' list, so give me just a second and I'll do that right quick.

There! It's done.

He's been on shows like the Dynasty reboot and Bold and the Beautiful (Thomas Forrester, anyone?) plus, movies like Marshmallow and The Man from Toronto.

But let's take a trip in the way-back machine: he was in one episode of iCarly in 2012 (that Wikipedia says was a deleted scene) and now, 13 years later, he's Miranda Cosgrove/iCarly's love interest, albeit in a different role and a completely different film. Movie. TV show. Well, it's on Netflix and it's a movie.

♬ original sound - Pierson Fodé @piersonfode Im back TikTok.. and the plot thickens... Go watch The Wrong Paris now on @Netflix - also @Netflix Brasil wins for easily the funniest use of my last name in their caption. I'll wait for everyone to figure it out a Fodé #thewrongparis

You can swoon watch Pierson's new role as Trey McAllen on the new Netflix movie, The Wrong Paris.

Wrong Paris Cast PIerson Fode Trey McAllen Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix loading...