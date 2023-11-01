7 Reasons WA State Is Looking Forward to the Month of November

Now that the fun of Halloween is over, it’s time for residents in Washington to look forward to the month of November. This new month will bring many joyous occasions for everyone, with school children looking forward to their Fall Break and working adults salivating at the prospect of some extra days off work (in most cases).

WHY I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO NOVEMBER

I’m not a big fan of the cold temperatures and longer dark days that Fall and Winter bring, but I am a fan of chili season, gazing at the gorgeous colors of autumn leaves, and moving my furniture around like I do at the start of every new season.

HOLIDAYS IN NOVEMBER

November starts off with a bang, with the celebration of Dia de los Muertos. Even if you are not Catholic or Hispanic, you can celebrate the holiday by relishing in the sweet memories of loved ones who have passed away.

Here are some of the other notable holidays we celebrate in November in Washington:

MOVEMBER

The men who don’t shave in November will probably keep it going the rest of the year, too. I think men look way better with beards anyway!

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

We can support this special month by supporting Indigenous-owned businesses and visiting cultural museums. There are 29 federally recognized tribes in Washington state, so there is a lot of opportunities to celebrate.

“On November 9, celebrate with us by drawing a smiley face on your hand and support us on social media using #WorldAdoptionDay.” - WorldAdoptionDay.org

VETERANS DAY

We honor and pay tribute to the people who have volunteered to risk their lives and give many personal sacrifices to keep America home of the free and the land of the brave.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Buy local!

GIVING TUESDAY

Support your favorite nonprofit, whether it’s with monetary donations or volunteering.

NATIONAL HOMELESS YOUTH AWARENESS MONTH

Washington has a growing number of homeless and unhoused people. During November, let’s take some time to help out the youth affected by this calamity.

