The weather is getting nicer, and that means more motorcycles will be on the road.

Please be cautious and aware of your surroundings when driving.

It’s sad that this reminder has to be given, but better safe than sorry.

I have many family members who ride regularly, and they have had some close calls.

Thank goodness those incidents weren’t worse. Many families aren’t that lucky.

It was reported by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission that from 2018 to 2022, 16% of all traffic fatalities involved motorcycles.

Motorcycle riding in the sunset. Inner picture of a wrecked motorcycle. Canva loading...

Even though motorcycles only accounted for 3% of all the vehicles on the roads, those numbers are staggering.

When driving, our brains can be in autopilot mode, scanning for other four-wheeled vehicles. With motorcycles being so small, it’s not uncommon to glance right by them.

Be mindful, and drive distraction-free. It’s a good rule of thumb, but ESPECIALLY important during the summer months.

That being said, if you’re a motorcycle rider, please abide by the rules of the road as if you were a car.

Motorcycle iStock loading...

Don’t weave in and out of traffic just to try and get ahead.

Don’t ride side by side. And please, please, PLEASE… don’t show off. No one at the scene of the accident will be impressed.

Get our free mobile app

I know, that most riders are responsible and ride like their head is on a swivel (always looking out for potential hazards).

Have fun, and be safe! No matter how many wheels you're controlling, drive like someone's life is depending on it, because it is.



Giphy.com

The 4 Scariest Roads in Washington State Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster

The 6 Best Washington Backroads for a Relaxing Road Trip

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

TRENDING NOW: