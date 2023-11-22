The Toy Train Christmas Is Back in Toppenish!

As we’re getting older, it is important to spend time and make memories with our loved ones, as much as we can. One of my favorites happened just a few years ago at this particular event, and I’m so grateful that it is making its return!

The Toy Train Christmas in Toppenish is perfect for kids of any ages. Trains chugging around the Christmas tree is one of many memories I have of growing up during this time of year. Model trains were a big part of my father’s and grandfather’s life, so it was really special watching my dad re-live his youth at the Northern Pacific Railway Museum with their Toy Train Christmas!



Giphy.com

The Christmas time fun kicks off this weekend and runs 10 am to 4 pm each Saturday and Sunday leading up to the week before Christmas (closed on Christmas Eve and the day before). It’s a walk through the museum, seeing all scales of model and toy trains complete with villages and model towns. The Christmas train experience includes hot chocolate and cookies and a train ride to visit Santa.



Giphy.com

The Toy Train Christmas at the museum is located at 10 Asotin Ave, in Toppenish. It costs $10 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under and all proceeds go to the restoration and maintenance of the museum. A small price for an amazing experience and spectacular cause. For more information on the Toy Train Christmas, check out the Northern Pacific Railway Museum’s website at NPRYMuseum.org or like their Facebook Page.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

Got a news tip? Email us here.

MORE TO READ: