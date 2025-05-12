Nach-NOOOO! Popular Salsa Recall Affecting WA, OR, & CA
Nacho and spicy food lovers all over the Pacific Northwest have grabbed their chips in horror as news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a salsa recall that was distributed in at least five states including Washington, Oregon, and California.
Unlike other food recalls, the reason for this recall was a little shocking for me when I read it. Not a risk of bacteria contamination or unlabeled ingredient, but the recall is due to a foreign contaminant, one I, nor anyone could have expected.
The Reason For The Salsa Recall Affecting WA, OR, & CA
For people who hate cilantro, there is a new reason to hate the herb. According to the enforcement report from the FDA:
Firm's salsa product was potentially manufactured with a recalled ingredient (Fresh Cilantro containing foreign objects "wood pieces")
When you get extra chunky salsa, the last thing you'd expect that chunk to be would be wood!
Recalled Salsa Product and Details In The Pacific Northwest
The California-based company, MegaMex Foods first announced the voluntary recall last month, and last week the FDA upgraded the recall to a Class II action. The product in question is its La Victoria Cilantro Salsa (Medium) with a UPC number of 0-72101-34470-3.
As of the time of this writing, there have been no injuries linked to the recalled salsa.
In a statement to NewsWeek.com, MegaMex has stated that if anyone has the recalled product that they can safely dispose of it, or return it to the place of purchase for an exchange or a refund.
The Difference Between A Class I and Class II FDA Recall
I was curious about the difference between the different classes of recalls. In a nutshell, Class I recalls are serious health risks, where Class II are bad, but not as serious.
