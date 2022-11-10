Kotek Declares Victory in OR Gubernatorial Race

(Portland, OR) -- Oregon Democratic candidate for Governor Tina Kotek is declaring victory. She currently leads Republican candidate Christine Drazan 47 to 44-percent. Kotek says she'll immediately work on three issues. She'll declare a homeless state of emergency, expand access to mental health care and addiction treatment services, and work to bridge the divide among Oregonians. Kotek says she talked with Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson about the status of the vote count, which is not complete. Drazan has not conceded the race.Johnson never rose above 9-percent in the vote count. If the results hold, Kotek will succeed Kate Brown in the Governor's Mansion