Ice Cream Linked to Listeria, Recalled in California & Oregon

Not that there is any good time for this to happen, but at least it didn't happen in the BEGINNING of Summer. After a vast recall affecting fruit in California, Oregon, and Washington, and another one dealing with cookie dough from Papa Murphy's Pizza, the FDA is now warning about our soft-serve Ice Cream!

In an update on FDA.gov, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has an ongoing investigation into an outbreak of Listeria infections that they believe is linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups produced by Brooklyn, New York company Real Kosher Ice Cream.

Real Kosher Ice Cream has voluntarily recalled all flavors of their 80oz ice cream cups, including Vanilla Chocolate, Razzle, Caramel, Parve Vanilla Chocolate, Sorbet Strawberry mango, and Lite Peanut Butter. The Soft Serve On The Go ice cream was sold in multiple retailers in 20 states, including Oregon and California.



Even though the investigation is ongoing, it is recommended that if you possess this brand of ice cream, you throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Any restaurants that believe to have any of the recalled products should follow the FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice to prevent any further spread of Listeria.

Listeria Monocytogenes Symptoms:

Listeria Monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the elderly, young children, or individuals with a weakened immune system. Most symptoms are high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. If you feel you maybe suffering from this ailment, contact your health provider. Click Here for more information on Listeria Monocytogenes.

