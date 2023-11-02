Horror Movie ‘213 Bones’ Is Filming in Spokane Now!
There is a horror movie being filmed right now in Spokane. It’s called 213 Bones, as KQH reports.
Filming for 213 Bones began on October 23rd and is slated to end production on November 20th. Bellevue, Wash.-based company Overcast LLC is producing the movie. I have noted four locations in Spokane where you can catch them filming. Who knows, you might get "discovered" as an extra!
The slasher flick stars:
Dean Cameron (Straight Outta Compton, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Shameless, Psych, The Newsroom, American Horror Story)
Nike Imoru Casting helped find actors and performers for the roles of Yuna and Lisa. The casting call listing said it was offering up to $3,790 a week for two total weeks of filming. In addition to the flat salary, performers are being offered additional per diem and rehearsal week pay. Actors who got hired for the gig are also given compensation for lodging and travel.
SEE ALSO: One of the Most Filmed Movie Locations in the World Is in Oregon
WHAT IS THE MEANING OF THE NAME ‘213 BONES’?
If my spidey senses are correct, 213 Bones, the movie, just might have something to do with a murderer who knows a thing or two about the human skeleton system. This film is being listed as a grunge-era 1990s college campus horror murder mystery.
213 BONES FILMING LOCATIONS IN SPOKANE
EWU
The movie centers around a murder on a college campus. Eastern Washington University was chosen by the movie's location scouts as the perfect venue backdrop for 213 Bones. Filming resumes on campus at the Williamson, JFK Library Archive Room, and in front of Sutton Hall on November 3–5 and 11–12. Read more here.
Uncle Rusty’s Diner
Family-owned restaurant, Uncle Rusty’s Diner (1412 W 2nd Ave), is being transformed into “Ernie’s Diner” for the movie 213 Bones.
South Hill Neighborhood
Cheney
Why Are They Allowed to Film a Movie During the Actors Strike?
The Actors Union Strike only affects major motion picture and film production companies, not independent ones. That’s why 213 Bones is being allowed to film.
https://deadline.com/feature/sag-aftra-interim-agreements-list-movies-tv-series-1235446661/
Report a typo or correction
Got a news tip? Email us here.
Submit a community event here.
SEE ALSO: One of the Most Filmed Movie Locations in the World Is in Oregon
TRENDING STORIES:
See Where These 42 Famous People Went to High School in WA
Stay at the Most Haunted Hotel in Oregon, If You Dare
42 Famous Alumni from Washington State High Schools
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
LOOK: How Many Waffle Houses Are in Every State?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy