Can You Legally Bring Guns into the Sea-Tac Airport?
The other day, someone on their way to Hawaii brought in a gun in their carry-on luggage at the Sea-Tac airport. Wait, they actually brought in TWO guns, and they were both loaded. I'm not a gun owner (yet) and even I know that it's foolish to think that TSA is going to let you waltz right through the security check with two loaded guns!
PEOPLE TRY TO SNEAK IN LOADED GUNS TO THE AIRPORT ALL THE TIME
When I read about this "news of the stupid" story, I was like, why didn't that person bringing 2 loaded guns to the Sea-Tac airport think this through? Isn't it common sense that you can't bring loaded weapons in your carry-on bags? Apparently not, because KOMO News mentions that some 76 guns have already been confiscated by TSA at SEA-TAC so far this year.
I can only imagine the horror the TSA agents must have felt when they were scanning the traveler's backpack and noticed those two loaded weapons. Yikes.
SO WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PASSENGER THAT BROUGHT IN 2 LOADED GUNS?
Once the TSA agents identified and removed the traveler's luggage containing the loaded guns, a Seattle police department officer on call inside the airport was alerted (KOMO). The passenger was then interviewed and (sternly, I hope) reminded of the rules and regulations regarding bringing guns to airports.
"You know you messed up, right?" - The POlice
WHAT ARE THE LAWS ABOUT BRINGING GUNS IN YOUR AIRPLANE LUGGAGE?
By federal law, no one can bring any guns in their carry on bags. The Transportation Security Administration says, however, if your unloaded gun is in "a locked hard-sided container", then you can bring it with you in your checked luggage.
When you check in your baggage, you also have to declare that you have a gun in your bag. Failure to report guns in your luggage can lead to a host of trouble, including fines, revoked travel privileges, and possibly more harsh restrictions placed on you. Not to mention the FINES!
Fines: $3,000 up to $10,700 + criminal referral for your first offense. A fine of $10,700 up to $14,950 + criminal referral will be given to you for repeat violations.
"Firearm parts, including magazines, clips, bolts and firing pins, are prohibited in carry-on baggage, but may be transported in checked baggage." - TSA
So let that be a lesson for you: No weapons at the TSA checkpoints. Not even for cartoon monsters!
