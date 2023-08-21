The other day, someone on their way to Hawaii brought in a gun in their carry-on luggage at the Sea-Tac airport. Wait, they actually brought in TWO guns, and they were both loaded. I'm not a gun owner (yet) and even I know that it's foolish to think that TSA is going to let you waltz right through the security check with two loaded guns!



via GIPHY

PEOPLE TRY TO SNEAK IN LOADED GUNS TO THE AIRPORT ALL THE TIME

Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun at the Sea-Tac Airport Canva loading...

When I read about this "news of the stupid" story, I was like, why didn't that person bringing 2 loaded guns to the Sea-Tac airport think this through? Isn't it common sense that you can't bring loaded weapons in your carry-on bags? Apparently not, because KOMO News mentions that some 76 guns have already been confiscated by TSA at SEA-TAC so far this year.

I can only imagine the horror the TSA agents must have felt when they were scanning the traveler's backpack and noticed those two loaded weapons. Yikes.

SO WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PASSENGER THAT BROUGHT IN 2 LOADED GUNS?

Once the TSA agents identified and removed the traveler's luggage containing the loaded guns, a Seattle police department officer on call inside the airport was alerted (KOMO). The passenger was then interviewed and (sternly, I hope) reminded of the rules and regulations regarding bringing guns to airports.

"You know you messed up, right?" - The POlice

via GIFER

WHAT ARE THE LAWS ABOUT BRINGING GUNS IN YOUR AIRPLANE LUGGAGE?

Can You Legally Bring Loaded Guns to Sea-Tac Airport Canva loading...

By federal law, no one can bring any guns in their carry on bags. The Transportation Security Administration says, however, if your unloaded gun is in "a locked hard-sided container", then you can bring it with you in your checked luggage.

When you check in your baggage, you also have to declare that you have a gun in your bag. Failure to report guns in your luggage can lead to a host of trouble, including fines, revoked travel privileges, and possibly more harsh restrictions placed on you. Not to mention the FINES!

Fines: $3,000 up to $10,700 + criminal referral for your first offense. A fine of $10,700 up to $14,950 + criminal referral will be given to you for repeat violations.

"Firearm parts, including magazines, clips, bolts and firing pins, are prohibited in carry-on baggage, but may be transported in checked baggage." - TSA

So let that be a lesson for you: No weapons at the TSA checkpoints. Not even for cartoon monsters!

via GIPHY

MORE TO READ:

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes.

WOAH: 99 Signs You Were a Teenager in the '90s Grab your Hypercolor T-Shirt and Bonnie Bell Lip Smackers because we're traveling in time to the most radical decade of them all. Only real '90s teens will remember these iconic pop culture moments--see how many you recall!

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.