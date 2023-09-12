Patriot Guard Riders to Escort Spokane Fallen Hero Cart

The Patriot Guard Riders are being called upon to escort the September delivery of the Spokane Fallen Hero Cart from SeaTac to Spokane, Washington.

The Alaska Airlines Fallen Soldier Group is comprised of volunteers who ensure that fallen military members are treated with the utmost honor, dignity and respect while in the care of Alaska Airlines.

The Patriot Guard Riders formed in 2005 to shield families of fallen heroes from those that would disrupt the services of their loved ones.

"Alaska Airlines builds specialized cargo containers to transport the remains of military veterans from their aircraft to either a staging location where the body will be transferred to family or the funeral home." Neil Miller, captain of the Washington State Patriot Guard Riders said.

The Alaska Airlines Fallen Hero Cart is typically painted in a red, white and blue fashion with military seals on it. The curtains on the cart are made to look like the American flag.

Alaska Airlines Fallen Hero Cart

It will be making the trek cross-state with the Patriot Guard Riders escorting the Fallen Hero Cart with primarily motorcycles, but wheeled vehicles are allowed in the procession.

"The Patriot Guard Riders are a nonpolitical organization. We are open to anybody. You do not have to have a motorcycle participate. We encourage the public to join us if they feel the need or the desire to honor our military roles and our first responders and it's 100% voluntary. There is no cost or obligation to them whatsoever." Miller said.

Alaska Airlines Fallen Hero Cart leaves Sea-Tac Friday (9/15) morning. It will make stops in Cle Elum and Reardan before arriving at Geiger Field (9/16) Saturday morning.

For a timeline of events, we've set up a link here.

