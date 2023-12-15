Kennewick Police have announced after a year-long investigation involving Pasco PD, Richland and West Richland PD, Benton and Franklin County Deputies, and other agencies, 8 people have been arrested and a drug ring was broken up.

A lot of various drugs were seized along with firearms.

KPD says the following items were located and seized from a series of raids:

"6 firearms

-2 pounds of Cocaine

-76 pounds of methamphetamine

-238,000 fentanyl pills

-$18,000 in drug proceeds"

The operation began in 2022 with officials acting on leads about a local gang that was involved in drug trafficking. The DEA was also involved. After the series of warrants were served during the raids, the following people were taken into custody:

"-42 year old Abel Rivera of Kennewick -31 year old Teresa Sanchez of Richland -46 year old Frank Humphries of Kennewick -31 year old Ricardo Martinez of Pasco -42 year old Lamarr Craig of Pasco -39 year old Travis Dammarell of Pasco -32 year old Christian Rocha Centeno of Kennewick"

One other person is still being sought. These people are all facing the same 14-count indictment from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA ranging from conspiracy to distribute to distribution and other charges related to fentanyl and other drugs.

Authorities hinted there could be more arrests, the investigation continues.

