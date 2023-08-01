Yakima County Deputy Shot 3 Times During Domestic Violence Call

A 51-year-old Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy is in stable condition following an early morning shooting southwest of Yakima.

Deputy hit 3 times by man involved in Domestic Violence issue

Around 1:15 AM Tuesday morning, August 1st, a pair of Yakima County Deputies answered a Domestic Violence call in Ahtanum, a small community of about 4,100 people 9 miles southeast of Yakima.

As one of the deputies was assisting the woman at the front of the home, a 34-year-old male began shooting at the officers. The Deputy helping the woman was hit 3 times, his partner was able to pull him to safety and administer first aid.

Units from the YCSO, Yakima Police, Union Gap and Zillah PD and the Washington State Patrol swarmed to the home, the suspect was arrested without use of force.

The YCSO said in a statement:

"The deputy was admitted into the Memorial Hospital. His injuries are considered serious, but his condition is stable and he is expected to recover."

The shooting suspect was the man involved in the DV incident. The Yakima Police Department is in charge of the investigation, and more information is expected to be released soon.