WW Deputies Combing Burbank Heights for Armed Car Thieves

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office continues the search and is asking for any tips from the public, concerning multiple car thefts in the Burbank Heights area.

Several cars have been stolen

The WWCSO said late Wednesday night into Thursday, several vehicles entered the area, which is located just north of Highway 12, and just over the Snake River by Hood Park.

These suspects then proceeded to steal several cars. One suspect was captured with help from the Walla Walla Police Department K-9 Team, but several others are still at large.

Get our free mobile app

Thursday morning, two of the suspects were spotted in the area again, but managed to steal another vehicle before Deputies could arrive. The WWCSO says the suspects dropped some ammunition and magazines, but no guns are yet in custody.

Officials say the suspects have targeted vehicles left unlocked, and those unlocked with keys in them. The search and investigation continues.