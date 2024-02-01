This Town in Washington State Takes the Crown for Most Violent

What's The Most Violent City In Washington State?

When I lived in Yakima years ago, I never realized that their violent crime rate was triple the national average.

My wife joked that there was a shooting or stabbing there every day but you'll be surprised to find that Yakima isn't the most violent city in Washington State.



This Other Washington State City Beats Yakima As Most Violent In WA State

I will say of all of the places I've lived in Washington, Yakima was the only place where I had more property stolen from me.

Yakima might get a bad rap for the most violent crimes in the state but several other cities rank as more dangerous than Yakima.

The surprise is that Fife Washington is the town with the most violent crimes in Washington State.

In an article from onlyinyourstate.com, Fife's population is a little under 11,000 and with its population density, it's ranked as the #1 most violent crime city in Washington State.

I've compiled four other cities that rank high on the most violent crime places in Washington State:

Where you live always has positives and negatives and having lived myself in two of the most violent cities in the state, you just need to do your research and know what parts of those cities to avoid.

