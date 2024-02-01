I have been seeing harrowing reports that one of my favorite retail stores has been closing locations across the country. You don’t understand: if this store goes out of business, I will be devastated.

The store in question is JOANN Fabrics. I love craft stores. I’ve always been a crafty chick, but I had mostly shopped at stores like Craft Warehouse and Michael’s. I remember when Craft Warehouse permanently closed over a decade ago, and I am still upset about it.

I became a big fan of JOANN back when my daughter became a Daisy Girl Scout around 7 years or so ago. They give Girl Scout parents a sweet discount there. My kiddo is no longer a Girl Scout, so I now use their coupons to save on items. Over the years, I’ve found different reasons to keep being a customer here. Lately, I’ve become obsessed with sewing and learning how to quilt, so I go there frequently for their deals on fabrics.

In late 2023, I read several articles in notable media outlets like The Street and The Business Journals reporting that JOANN Fabrics seems to be headed toward bankruptcy.

Joann Fabric and Craft Stores Are Not Permanently Closing - At Least for Now

I think that the alerts went up because their credit risk score went down to 1. There is a high likelihood that a company will file for bankruptcy when a score gets that low. But remember, that’s just a prediction, not a fact.

That being said, there have been a few JOANN locations that permanently closed, but Kennewick just opened up a new location last June.

Fortunately, the power-ups at JOANN’s told a CBS station that there are no plans to close up all of their stores.

Whew! My Our personal crisis has been averted.

