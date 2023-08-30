Woman Remarkably Survives Being Hit by Train in Ephrata

general area where woman hit (google street view Ephrata) general area where woman hit (google street view Ephrata) loading...

The Ephrata Police Department and Grant County Sheriff's Office say a woman survived being hit by a train Tuesday evening.

Woman struck in town by a train

Around 5:27 PM, Ephrata Police say the 58-year-old woman was walking on railroad tracks that are alongside Alder Street NW near the Amtrak station when she was hit by an eastbound train.

The train, say investigators, did an emergency stop which blocked some crossings in the area, which is well inside the city.

The woman was said to be alert and moving when EMS workers arrived. She was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital, and the GCSO says she was being prepared for a possible flight to another medical facility out of the area. No word if she was flown out.

Investigators say her injuries were not considered life-threatening. Officials continue to examine the incident, they have not said why she was walking on the tracks.