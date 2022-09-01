What Will KaHS Helmets Look Like Friday Night? Logo?

Will KaHS keep K with the spear on helmets? (Townsquare-T Pischel) Will KaHS keep K with the spear on helmets? (Townsquare-T Pischel) loading...

We're curious as to what logo will be on the side of Kamiakin's helmets when they take on Chiawana Friday night at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.

KaHS keeps Braves mascot, but multiple artwork and logos change.

The Moses Lake Chiefs have already transitioned to the Mavericks, with a new logo that's similar to that of the Houston Texans...sort of. The Moses Lake School District was not given permission by nearby tribes to continue using their mascot, so they changed.

A few years ago the legislature passed the bill banning Native American mascot use in WA state, unless permission from the appropriate tribe, the school is on native lands, or is within a certain distance of the reservation. The 'ban' went into full effect at beginning of this year.

Kamiakin was allowed to keep the Braves mascot from the Yakama Tribe, but numerous pieces of school artwork are now gone, having been deemed inappropriate. Also, new logos are being designed for use in multiple areas.

Will the famous "K" with a spear go away?

Because we live within 2 minutes of the school, we drive by and watch the football team practice. Many of the helmets are "bare," not sure if they're replaced with a new logo.

This is one that we have seen used by the school already.

New KaHS logo (KSD)

Guess we will have to see what's on there when they run out onto Lampson at 8 PM Friday vs. Chiawana.