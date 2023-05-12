Western WA Stolen Car Found in Flames in Benton County

Burned out car found in rural Benton County, was stolen from Kitsap County (BCSO) Burned out car found in rural Benton County, was stolen from Kitsap County (BCSO) loading...

A few questions about this stolen car, which was found on fire.

Car found in flames west of I-82 crossing into Oregon

Late Thursday night, Benton County Deputies and Benton County Fire crews responded to a report of a car on fire near the intersection of Sonova Road, which is about 25 miles west of the I-82 bridge into Oregon.

On arrival, crews found the car fully engulfed in flames, sitting in a field. Crews quickly put out the fire, but the car was totally destroyed.

No mention of any injuries or if anyone was inside. The vehicle was reported recently as being stolen out of Kitsap County, which is in the northwestern corner of the state. The county seat is Port Orchard.

Benton County investigators are trying to piece together how it from there to here, and who set it on fire.