Washington State DOT Remembers All 61 Killed in Work Zones

Today is the annual event were WSDOT remembers all workers who lost their lives working in Washington State work zones.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State Department of Transportation Remembers Fallen Colleagues

Every time this year, the Washington State Department of Transportation holds a memorial event to honor all the men and women killed while working in work zones. This has been a recently increasing problem with 3 different WSDOT teams getting hit by drunk drivers while working in workzones on Washington highways. Luckily, nobody was killed in the last 3 accidents, but Washington State Department of Transportation employees have not always been so lucky. There have been a total of 61 WSDOT workers who have died while working in work zones since 1950.

Get our free mobile app

X @wsdot X @wsdot loading...

Emply Helmets, Cones, & Flowers Laid in a Line

The yearly worker memorial event held by the Washington State Department of Transportation was made up of 61 empty white helmets placed in front of 61 traffic cones, and white roses stuck in the top of the cones. This memorial is a sad and chilling reminder of exactly how severe the dangers crews face on Washington's roadways are. Remember this long line of empty hats the next time you approach a WSDOT workzone and give those workers risking their lives "a brake".