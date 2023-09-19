Watch Out for WA Post-Wildfire Contractor-Repair Scams

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is warning residents who need to rebuild or repair from wildfire-related damages to watch out for scammers.

Scams are already being reported in wildfire areas

Although the wildfire danger in WA is gradually easing, conditions are still very dry and they continue to be a major problem.

L-I reports every year, hundreds of homeowners fall prey to fake or unlicensed contractors, and there are two main types of scams.

The most common scams involve paving and roofing. L-I says to beware of contractors who show up at your door, offering a one-time paving project that is too good to be true. They usually claim to have leftover materials from a previous job, and offer a very cheap price so they can get rid of the extra asphalt or paving materials.

However, these scammers usually increase the price and demand a higher payment for what is most often a substandard or poor product.

When it comes to roofing, they use the same methods, says L-I. Claiming they have leftover materials, they offer an 'amazing' deal on redoing your roof. But it winds up being substandard, and they end up charging a higher price.

In both situations, roofing and paving, many homeowners have paid in advance to put a downpayment on the project, only to have the contractor never show up to do the work.

Labor and Industries say homeowners should get at least three different bids from state-licensed contractors before beginning any major project. For more information about finding a licensed contractor, click here.