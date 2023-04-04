Watch Adams County Chase Ending with Spin Out in Othello [VIDEO]

Deputy dumps suspect's car (ACSO dashcam still image) Deputy dumps suspect's car (ACSO dashcam still image) loading...

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has now released dashcam footage of a suspect being disabled by a Deputy using a pit maneuver (spin out) on Main Street on March 31st.

Deputies pursued the suspect on robbery charges

This was one of the few times recently when a Law Enforcement Officer was able to actually pursue a subject because they had probable cause, in this case, the suspect was wanted for 1st Degree Robbery.

35-year-old Andres Garza of Othello was behind the wheel of this vehicle, and he tried to evade Deputies on March 31st on Main Street in Othello.

The Deputy was able to spin his car out, and Garza had to be Tasered because he resisted arrest.

No one was hurt, nor were any other vehicles or buildings hit. According to the ACSO, Garza is now facing:

"...Robbery in the 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of Firearms, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm, Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Elude Police Vehicle, Driving while License Suspended in the 2nd Degree and (3) three outstanding misdemeanor county warrants."

He is now in the Adams County jail. The video is below.