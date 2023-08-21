Walla Walla Schools Seek Public Input on Athletic Facility Upgrades

Walla Walla HS Walla Walla HS loading...

The public will have until September 15th to comment on proposals to upgrade the activity and athletic facilities at schools in the Walla Walla School District.

Surveys out for citizens

An online survey will be available for public comment and input, after a committee has come up with two plans to upgrade facilities.

According to the WWSD, the 20-person Outdoor Athletic and Activity Facilities Committee wrapped up its findings earlier this summer. It's part of a community outreach and information program in the District.

Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith said the committee has recommended putting a capital levy on the February 2024 ballot along with the District's learning levy that pays for educational improvements not covered by the state.

According to WWSD, the following are among the recommendations from the two plans by way of the committee:

• "Construct an adequate multi-purpose facility that complements the current Klicker Track that can accommodate soccer, football, marching band, cheer/dance, lacrosse, PE, youth sports, and year-round field utilization

• Consistent with all other schools in the league, install artificial turf playing surfaces to maximize field utilization, participation, and post-season play at Wa-Hi

• Replace the failing 60-year-old original tennis courts at Wa-Hi

• Repair the 43-year-old Garrison MS tennis courts (Chubb Courts) and resurface the 20-year-old track

• Install an all-weather track at Pioneer MS for athlete, school and community access

• Consistent with all league schools, install outdoor lighting (low spill/low glare) for early evening play in order to minimize instructional loss and maximize family participation for baseball and softball players

• Provide adequate access to restrooms and locker rooms for high school athletes

• Construct a JROTC “Raider Obstacle Course” for student, first responder and community use

• Ensure facility improvements support hosting of playoff competition and events for regional schools and community organizations for local economic impact and reduced travel."

The survey is available in both English and Spanish, to get more information and to take the survey, click here.