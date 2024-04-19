WA State to Unveil New EV Incentive Program April 23rd.
Tuesday, April 23rd., WA State officials will hold a press conference to announce a new EV incentive program.
Program set to provide a total of $45 million in incentives.
According to information released by the WA State Department of Commerce, the 1 PM event will unveil the new program.
No specific details were released yet how it will work, but according to the DOC:
"Gov. Jay Inslee will join Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong to announce a new $45 million state rebate program that will put affordable electric vehicles within reach of many lower-income consumers in Washington state.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 23, 1:00 p.m.
- 1:00 p.m. Welcome & introductions
- 1:05 - 1:20 Announcement/Remarks
- 1:20 - 1:30 Photo opp with a showcase of new affordable EVs "
The event will be held at the Seattle City Light public charging station in Tukwila, WA.
