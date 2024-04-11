WA State Among Worst for Occupational (Workplace) Injuries

Occupational injuries are those that occur in the workplace, according to OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), while performing their regularly assigned duties. WA state ranks among the worst in these kinds of incidents.

Study shows WA near the bottom in the US

Utilizing the US Department of Labor Statistics from 2022 (the most recent year with complete data) the study shows WA state ranks 48th worst.

The study was conducted by researchers at Invezz.com, a company that offers investment, financial, and money-planning information.

For the year 2022, WA state reported a total of 1,472 injury cases per every 100,000 members of the workforce. These are non-fatal accidents. Interestingly, Maine was the worst state with 1,617 per 100K, while coming in at 49th was Minnesota with 1,494 per 100K.

The rest of the bottom ten included:

4. California: With 1,450 instances per 100,000, California ranks fourth on this list.

5. Oregon: Oregon recorded 1,394 cases per 100,000 in 2022.

6. Vermont: Vermont reported 1,345 cases of non-fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 population.

7. Iowa: With 1,340 instances per 100,000 population, Iowa is in seventh place.

8. Nevada: Nevada recorded 1,252 cases per 100,000.

9. Montana: Montana had 1,229 cases of non-fatal occupational injuries per 100,000.

10. Connecticut: Rounding up the top ten ranking states is Connecticut, with 1,191 cases per 100,000 population.

According to the Invezz report, data was not available for Idaho, Florida, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Rhode Island.

According to OSHA, the most common types of occupational injuries involve slipping (such as on a wet surface) tripping, and falls--especially from various heights while working on ladders.